EU: North Kosovo elections do not offer a long-term political solution

BRUSSELS – The EU recognizes that the elections were held in line with the legal framework of Kosovo and that efforts were undertaken for them to take place in a smooth and orderly manner. In the statement, EU regrets that not all parties and communities made use of their democratic right to participate and vote in the elections.

“The very low turnout, in particular among Kosovo Serb citizens, shows that this process is not and cannot be considered business as usual. Participation in electoral processes has the aim to ensure that the voices of the communities the elected leaders represent, will be heard”, the statement said.

According to the statement, these elections do not offer a long-term political solution for these municipalities.

“This can only happen through permanent return of Kosovo Serbs to the institutions, and for Kosovo to enable this return. The work on the establishment of the Association/Community of Serb majority Municipalities needs to be finalised as soon as possible”, statement concluded. The EU welcomes the professionalism of the Kosovo Police, its Rule of Law Mission (EULEX), and KFOR in ensuring a secure environment for the elections.