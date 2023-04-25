Lajčak: The first draft of ASM will be presented during the Vučić-Kurti meeting in Brussels

BRUSSELS – EU Special Envoy for Belgrade – Pristina dialogue Miroslav Lajčak said that the first draft of the Statute of the Association of Serb Municipalities (ASM) will be presented at the next high-level meeting in Brussels. “The agenda will include the formal endorsement of the Declaration on Missing Persons, the presentation of the first draft Statute of the Association of Serb Municipalities in Kosovo by the Management team, and pressing current issues”, Lajčak wrote in a Facebook post. According to him, intense preparations are underway for the 2 May meeting between Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti. “We, therefore, expect that both parties will come to Brussels well-prepared and fully committed to the implementation phase”, Lajčak concluded.