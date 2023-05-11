Scholz: EU to deliver its enlargement promises to the Western Balkans

STRASBOURG – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on European Parliament and the EU to keep its promises to the Western Balkans and speed up EU integration.

He also stressed the need for supporting continued dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina. Addressing in European Parliament, Scholz said that efforts to normalize relations between Kosovo and Serbia should continue, as must integration reforms.

“An honest enlargement policy implements its promises – fist and foremost to the states of the Western Balkans”, Scholz said. He announced to push for extending qualified majority decision-making to more decisions dealing with foreign policy and taxation.

He stressed that Europe has a global responsibility beyond its borders, “because the well-being of Europe cannot be separated from the well-being of the rest of the world.