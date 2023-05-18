Chollet calls Kurti and Vučić to discuss Kosovo-Serbia dialogue

WASHINGTON – Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti spoke with the Counselor of the United States Department of State Derek Chollet regarding the dialogue with Serbia and the local elections held in the north of Kosovo, Euronews Albania reported.

In a press statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said that the Agreement towards normalization was in focus of the discussions between the two officials.

Earlier this week, Chollet spoke to Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vučić. He was cited to have told Vučić to avoid provocations and conflicts.

According to the Serbian Presidency, the American diplomat stressed the importance for both countries to continue working towards normalization, and also provided support for the dialogue process.

“President Vučić emphasized that Serbia is still committed to its peace policy and collaboration in the region,” it was said in the Serbian Presidency announcement.

The dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia started in 2011. The latest round, held between chief negotiators on May 15th, ended without a concrete result.

US Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee will hold this Thursday a hearing on the topic of “Assessment of the US policy for the Western Balkans”. In this hearing, guests are Derek Chollet and the US envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar.