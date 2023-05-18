Várhelyi: There will be no shortcuts on Bosnia’s EU path

SARAJEVO – EU Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi is visiting Sarajevo where he met with the Council of Ministers’ Chair, Borjana Krišto. He said that he is satisfied with the work and the initiative of the new convocation of the Council of Ministers to fulfill the 14 priorities that BiH has before it in order to become an EU member.

“Having such a Forum represents a sign of a new and different approach and accelerated dynamics towards the EU path. Bosnia and Herzegovina received the candidate status and that was the trigger for what we are doing today and plan to do in the future”, Commissioner said, N1 reported.

Várhelyi added that EU leaders want BiH as a partner and to become part of the EU, but that there will be no shortcuts in achieving that goal.

“You are witnessing an engagement that is strong and will lead, I hope, to concrete results. What I saw today is proof of the work of this convocation of authorities at all levels. At the BiH level, an unprecedently fast government was formed in record time, the budget was adopted, and the government was established in FBiH and at lower levels. The candidate status was a key factor in these events and I hope that this will be an additional motive to fulfill the 14 priorities for joining the EU”, the EU Commissioner said.

When asked by N1 about the President of the Republika Srpska entity, Milorad Dodik’s meeting with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, Várhelyi was clear and said that those who are allies of the EU do not travel to Moscow.

“As for the visit to Russia, our allies are not going to Russia. Our support is here and that’s whu I am here. We need concrete results”, Várhelyi concluded.