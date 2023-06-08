BiEPAG discussion on regional cooperation on Friday in Tirana

TIRANA – The Balkans in Europe Policy Advisor Group’s (BiEPAG) newest publication on regional cooperation in the Western Balkans will be presented at the policy forum in Tirana. According to BiEPAG, the event is a part of the joint effort with the Insitute for Democracy and Mediation (IDM) to foster public discussion in Albania and bring regional and European issues closer to policy stakeholders in Albania.

The panel will discuss these and other issues, drawing on a Policy Brief published by the BiEPAG – Through the Labyrinth of Regional Cooperation. How to Make Sense of Regional Integration in the Western Balkans.

The paper examines regional initiatives to see how these economy-driven approaches have the potential to approximate the region closer to the goal of EU membership by means of addressing the key problems the region is facing – corruption, state capture and authoritarian tendencies. Authors are BiEPAG members: Richard Grieveson, Bojan Baća, Zoran Nechev, Matteo Bonomi, Marko Kmezić and Florian Bieber

Panelists at the discussion titled “Ending regional cooperation confusion – mission (im)possible?” are Odeta Barbullushi, Advisor to the Prime Minister of Albania and National Coordinator for Regional Economic Area, Richard Grieveson from Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies and BiEPAG member, Jovana Marović, Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of European Affairs in Government of Montenegro and BIEPAG member, Prof. Selami Xhepa, Doctor of Economic Science at the University of Tirana.