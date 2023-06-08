EP delegation will observe parliamentary elections in Montenegro on 11 June

BRUSSELS – Member of the European Parliament Nikos Papandreou will lead the European Parliament Elections Observation Delegation. The EP will monitor parliamentary elections in Montenegro, scheduled for 11 June.

In addition to the EP delegation, a 16-member delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), led by Reinhold Lopatka (Austria, EPP/CD), will travel to Montenegro from 9 to 12 June 2023 to observe the conduct of the early parliamentary elections on 11 June, alongside observers from the European Parliament and the OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR). The delegation will meet leaders and representatives of the main political parties competing in the elections, the President and members of the State Election Commission, as well as representatives of civil society and the media, before observing the ballot on 11 June.

A total of 15 coalitions and parties are to take part in the forthcoming elections. Former President of Montenegro Milo Đukanović in March announced snap parliamentary elections, after he dissolved the national assembly on 16 March. Montenegro has experienced continuous political turmoil since Prime Minister Dritan Abazović’s acting government lost a no-confidence parliamentary vote in August 2022.