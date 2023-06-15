Borrell to Kurti: Take necessary steps to de-escalate situation in the north of Kosovo

BRUSSELS – EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell has responded to the letter of the Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, about the five points proposed regarding the situation in the north of Kosovo.

Borrell cited that the conditions required by the EU and USA regarding the situation in the north are clear. He said that elected mayors must leave the municipalities and exercise their duties in other alternative places.

“We are also asked for the immediate suspension of the police operations in the vicinity of the municipal buildings in the north of Kosovo. Kosovo Special Police needs to withdraw. In parallel, we are requesting Serbia to support the withdrawal of radical elements from these areas”, stated Borrell.

He recalled, that the EU also asked authorities in Pristina for early elections to take place as soon as possible in all four municipalities and be organized in a fully inclusive manner.

“We expect Kosovo Serbs to take part in these elections and we have made this request clear to President Vučić. According to Kosovo legislations, there are various ways possible for triggering new elections, with the easiest and fastest being within the mayors’ remit”, Borrell said in a letter to Kosovo PM.

He urged Kurti to adopt more resolute steps to de-escalate the situation, along the lines of measures requested by the EU Member States and US partners.

“Only after peace and stability are restored in the north of Kosovo, can we focus on normalization, through the full implementation by both parties of the Agreement on the path to Normalization and Implementation Annex; to work to establish the Association of Serb Majority Municipalities needs to start without any further delay or precondition”, Borrell concluded.