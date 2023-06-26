fbpx
26. 06. 2023.

Serbian court releases three Kosovo police officers

by EWB

BELGRADE – A Serbian court on Monday ordered the release of three police officers from Kosovo who were arrested earlier this month as tensions escalated between Belgrade and Pristina. A court in Kraljevo stated it was releasing the police officers, who will be allowed to return to Kosovo. The court said in a statement that the three were charged with illegal possession of weapons and explosive devices. Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti confirmed that 3 police officers have been released. “Even though we are joyous that they get to return to their families, this abduction consists of a serious human rights violation and must be reprimanded. The Serbian aggression must be held accountable”, Kurti wrote.

