Rama met with Michel and Von der Leyen in Brussels

BRUSSELS – Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama met on Monday with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, where the focus of their conversation was the situation in Kosovo.

Rama stressed that the necessity of de-escalation is the right way toward the final phase of dialogue for a normalization agreement between Kosovo and Serbia.

“With the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, we were of the same mind that the release of the three Kosovo policemen today was very good news, although delayed. The necessity of immediate de-escalation, which is the right way towards the final phase of the Dialogue for the Normalization Agreement between Kosovo and Serbia, must be clearly understood by both sides as a major obligation to the entire region, which cannot be taken hostage from no one”, Rama said.

On Tuesday Rama has been received by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

„Very good meeting. We discussed the progress on Albania’s EU accession path and our new Growth Plan for the Western Balkans. This will bring the region and the EU closer together, and boost prosperity in our partners“, Von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.