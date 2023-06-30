EU leaders call for an immediate de-escalation of the situation in Kosovo

BRUSSELS – The EU leaders for an immediate de-escalation of the situation in Kosovo, based on the key elements already outlined by the European Union on 3 June.

The European Council conclusions state that the parties should create the conditions for early elections in all four municipalities in the north of Kosovo.

“Failure to de-escalate the tensions will have negative consequences. It is essential that the EU-facilitated dialogue led by the High Representative and the swift implementation of the Agreement on the path to normalization and its Implementation Annex continue. This includes the establishment of the Association/Community of Serb Majority Municipalities”, conclusions said.

The EU leaders reiterate their full and unequivocal support for the EU membership perspective of the Western Balkans and its support for acceleration of the merit-based accession process and related reforms.