Borrell and Várhelyi on Srebrenica genocide: EU vows to defend peace better than 28 years ago

BRUSSELS – High Representative of the Union Josep Borrell and Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi issued a statement today to commemorate the 28th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide.

“Twenty-eight years ago, one of the darkest pages of European history was written. We share the grief and pain of the families and friends of the victims and of the survivors of the genocide in Srebrenica”, the statement reads.

“Europe remembers its responsibility and failure to protect. Today, while war rages again on the European continent, we vow to do better to defend peace and protect life”, it adds.

Borrell and Várhelyi added that, in commemorating the consequences of armed conflict, the European Union reiterates its commitment to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

“As a candidate country, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s future lies within the European Union”, the statement reads.

“Reconciliation can only be built upon truth, peace, and upon justice. There can be no tolerance for genocide denial, historical revisionism, and glorification of war criminals. All civil and political leaders in Bosnia and Herzegovina have the responsibility to work together to build a better future based on dialogue and mutual understanding to strengthen and defend peace and human dignity for the benefit of all generations”, the statement concludes.