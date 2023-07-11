fbpx
11. 07. 2023.

News in brief

Council of the EU adopts €100 million loans to North Macedonia

by EWB

BRUSSELS – The Council of the EU adopted the decision on €100 million of macro-financial assistance to North Macedonia on 10 July. The assistance will contribute to supporting North Macedonia’s economic stabilisation and substantive reform agenda. The entire amount of the assistance shall be provided in the form of loans, reads the press release of the Council. The macro-financial assistance accompanies a 24-month support programme concluded with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), of up to €530 million. A precondition for granting the macro-financial assistance is that North Macedonia respect effective democratic mechanisms.

