Borrell: Republika Srpska to cease its provocative actions and rhetoric

BRUSSELS – EU High Representative Josep Borrell criticized Republika Srpska leader Milorad Dodik assessing that undermining the constitutional order of Bosnia and Herzegovina must be brought to an immediate end.

Following the meeting of the Stabilization and Association Council of the EU, Borrell calls the Serb entity of BIH to cease its provocative and divisive rhetoric and actions.

“I want to refer especially to the initiatives, laws and announcements from Republika Srpska that, from my understanding, run against the European Union’s perspective of the country and further isolates this entity from Europe,” Borrell said, Radio Free Europe reported.

He added that these actions if they continue, “could have serious consequences.”

”Provocative and divisive rhetoric and actions, including questioning the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the country, and the glorification of convicted war criminals must stop, because there is no place in Europe for those engaged in such activities,” he said.

The chairwoman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Borjana Krišto, expressed hope for her country to start the negotiation process for EU membership by the end of this year.