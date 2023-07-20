Council extends the mandates of the EU Special Representatives for BiH and Kosovo

BRUSSELS – The Council has today adopted decisions extending the existing mandates of EU Special Representatives in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo, Johann Sattler and Tomáš Szunyog, for one year, until 31 August 2024. Johann Sattler is the EUSR in Bosnia and Herzegovina since 1 September 2019. His mandate is to ensure continued progress in the Stabilisation and Association Process, with the aim of a stable, viable, peaceful and multiethnic and united BiH, cooperating peacefully with its neighbours and irreversibly on track towards membership of the Union. He also supports the implementation of the General Framework Agreement for Peace in BiH. Meanwhile, Tomáš Szunyog was appointed EUSR for Kosovoon 1 September 2020. His mandate includes the task of offering the EU’s advice and support in the political process and promote overall Union political coordination in Kosovo.