Western Balkans 6 Strategy Group condemns “orchestrated campaign against Daliborka Uljarević and CCE”

PODGORICA – The Western Balkans 6 Strategy Group, working under the auspices of the Heinrich Boll Foundation, today expressed grave concern regarding the orchestrated campaign against Daliborka Uljarević, the Executive Director of the Centre for Civic Education (CCE), initiated by the outgoing Prime Minister of Montenegro, Dritan Abazović, through an authored article in the daily newspaper Vijesti, published on Saturday.

“In recent period, this situation has taken a dangerous turn, with Abazović labeling all those who do not support him as enemies of the state and collaborators of organised criminal clans. This campaign has quickly spread via pro-Russian and related portals in Montenegro and the social media platforms”, the statement reads.

Daliborka Uljarević has been a member of the Western Balkans Strategy Group since its inception. The group consists of prominent civil society representatives from each of the WB countries.

According to the statement, “the objective of Abazović’s article targeting Uljarević and the CCE, as one of the most influential Montenegrin NGOs, is to undermine the credibility of the critical segment of the civil sector committed to Europeanisation, hence to produce a chilling effect on entire civil society, which plays a crucial role in Montenegro’s polarized and tense political context”.

Western Balkans 6 Strategy Group states that Abazović’s recent actions have sparked turbulence with the media and NGOs that question his decisions and assesses that this situation has taken a dangerous turn.

“In response to this attack, civil society organizations, freethinking individuals, diplomatic missions, and international organizations in Montenegro and the region have expressed their solidarity and raised their voices. This case highlights the pressing need for stronger support for civil society’s efforts towards EU integration, firmly anchored in progressive, green, and gender-sensitive values”, the statement concludes.