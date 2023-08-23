Jovana Marović denied entry to Serbia

BELGRADE – Former Minister of European Integration of Montenegro Jovana Marović was denied entry to Serbia today.

Marović, who is currently a member of the Balkans in Europe Policy Advisory Group (BiEPAG), posted on X (formerly Twitter) that she was denied entry “for the sake of protection of the security of the Republic of Serbia and its citizens” on Wednesday afternoon.

Odbijen mi je ulazak u Srbiju zbog ‘zaštite bezbednosti Republike Srbije i njenih građana’. Hvala @avucic što pravite od mene heroinu. — Jovana Marovic (@JoMarovic) August 23, 2023

Marović also tagged the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, thanking him for “making me a heroine”.

Green-Left Front, an opposition party in Serbia, posted on the same social network that Marović was denied entry at the Nikola Tesla airport in Belgrade and that she was supposed to participate at a conference in the town of Požega.

“The regime of Aleksandar Vučić and its extended arm from the Security Intelligence Agency (BIA) took political repression to a higher level. Now, foreign citizens are being denied freedom of movement because of their publicly expressed views”, the party added.

Jovani Marović, bivšoj potpredsednici vlade i ministarki evropskih integracija Crne Gore zabranjen je ulaz u Srbiju na aerodromu Nikola Tesla. Rečeno joj je da je razlog zabrane ulaska u Srbiju “zaštita bezbednosti Republike Srbije i njenih građana”. Jovana Marović je i ranije… https://t.co/XAZ8UwahNr — Ne davimo Beograd (@nedavimobgd) August 23, 2023

Multiple members of the civil society in Serbia condemned the decision on X, while the Serbian authorities have not yet commented on the it.