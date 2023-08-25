fbpx
27. 08. 2023.

European Western Balkans
News in brief

Vučić reacts to the denial of entry to Jovana Marović

by EWB

LESKOVAC – President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić commented yesterday on the decision to deny entry to Jovana Marović, former Minister of European Integration of Montenegro, to Serbia. “I asked MUP (Ministry of Interior) and BIA (Security Intelligence Agency) to always let former ministers of Montenegro in when they are committing illegal activities, for example blocking the highways in Belgrade. So, she will be our guest and I am sure that people from MUP will listen to me”, Vučić said. He referred to Marović’s participation in the “Serbia Against Violence” protests which also featured a blockade of the Gazela bridge in Belgrade. Marović reacted to Vučić’s statement on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “Thank you, but as long as you are in power in Serbia, I will not be coming anymore. My freedom of movement and expression will not depend on anybody’s mercy”.

