Macron says EU should consider evolving to “multi-speed” union if it wants to enlarge

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday the EU should “maybe” evolve toward a “multi-speed” union if it wants to integrate new countries and has to build consensus with more than 30 member states, Politico reports.

“The risk is to think we can enlarge without reform. I can testify that it is hard enough for Europe to advance on sensitive topics with 27 members. With 32 or 35 members, it won’t be any easier,” he said at the annual gathering of French ambassadors in Paris.

“We’ll need audacity, to accept more integration in some areas and maybe even a multi-speed Europe,” he said.