Kurti and Lajčák meet in Bled, discuss the next high-level meeting

BLED – Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti met yesterday evening with the Special Representative of the European Union for Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajčák on the sidelines of the Bled Strategic Forum. “Had an important meeting with PM Kurti today in Bled. Our primary topic of discussion were the preparations of the next High-level Meeting of the Dialogue in September with the focus on normalisation of relations and the implementation of the statement of 3 June”, Lajčák wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Kurti, meanwhile, posted on his own X account that they discussed the “opportunity for the next high-level meeting in Brussels for the implementation of the Basic Agreement”. Kurti wrote that Kosovo and Serbia need good neighborly relations and mutual recognition, de-jure and de-facto.