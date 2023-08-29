Macron: Re-evaluation of visa policy if Kosovo and Serbia do not act responsibly

PARIS – President of France, Emmanuel Macron warned on Monday that his country will review the commitments it has made on economic and political issues of visas for Kosovo and Serbia, if they do not behave responsibly, Euronews Albania reports. “France and Germany have made their promises on visa policies and other economic issues, which will be reviewed if both parties do not behave responsibly. We must be very careful in this regard, especially when the stability of the Western Balkans is at risk”, said Macron. Macron also reminded that the two sides have agreed on the European proposal, which he described as a good roadmap, and urged them to engage with the holding of new elections in the north of Kosovo.