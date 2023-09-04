Marović: The EU lacks a clear vision for the Western Balkans

PODGORICA – The previous EU approach toward Western Balkans is not yielding results, either to motivate candidate countries to intensify reforms if they want to catch this EU train, or as a call to accelerate internal reforms within the EU, Jovana Marović, member of Balkans in Europe Policy Advisory Group (BiEPAG) and former Montenegrin Minister for European Affairs, told MINA. Marović said that since the European Commission immediately refuted Michel’s statement next day, there is no indication that such an announcement was the results of consultations and deliberations on how to speed up and move the enlargement process forward from a deadlock. “Hence, the public disagreements among high-ranking EU officials tell us that there is no clear vision for the Western Balkans and othere countries in line for membership”, Marović said. Speaking about Montenegro, she underlined that Montenegro has clear criteria it must meet if wants to increase its chances of becoming an EU member.