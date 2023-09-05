Igli Hasani appointed as the new Albanian Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs

TIRANA – Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama presented changes to the government cabinet on Monday. Six ministries have been affected by these changes, including the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs. Olta Xhaçka has stepped down from her position as Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, and Igli Hasani has been appointed in her place. Igli Hasani is currently the Coordinator of Economic and Environmental Activities of OSCE. Hasani was also the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Albania to the OSCE and other international organizations in Vienna. In January 2021, he assumed the post of Chairman of the Group of Asian Partners for Cooperation. Hasani has 17 years of experience in the Ministry of Defence in various leadership roles, including as Director of NATO and relations with Abroad and Director of Euro-Atlantic Integrations.