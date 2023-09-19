German-French working group proposes reforms to make the EU ready for enlargement by 2030

According to the disclaimer on the front page, the opinions expressed are those of the experts only and should not be considered as representative of the French and/or German official position.

“It is important that governments decide to begin the process with no further delay. Some reforms can be implemented in the short term without treaty change in the first phase as of autumn 2023 and before the 2024 European elections. Reforms that require treaty change should be tackled during the next institutional cycle (2024-29)”, the experts recommended.

“Managing the enlargement process”

Within the section on EU enlargement, the report acknowledges that the recent reform of the enlargement process (in 2020) might have had an impact on the technical level but has not created strong political momentum within the EU’s enlargement policies.

“To regain credibility, the EU should set the goal to be ready for enlargement by 2030 and accession candidates should work to fulfil the criteria to accede to the EU on this earliest entry date… The new political leadership after the European elections in 2024 should fully commit to this goal and the reform process required to reach it”, the report states.

The second recommendation is to break down the accession rounds into smaller groups of countries (a ‘regatta’) in full compliance with the merit-based approach and in consideration of potential bilateral conflicts. When it comes to the qualification for accession, the report underlines that “regardless of any new flexibility in the accession process, compliance with the political accession criteria and EU principles is the precondition for accession to the EU”. Accession countries should also fully align themselves with the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy notably its sanctions policy and the principles of the United Nations Charter. “For security and stability reasons, countries with lasting military conflicts cannot join the EU. The same applies to countries with a territorial conflict with another candidate country or an EU Member State”, the report also states. However, it adds that, if managed well, the accession process can be a vehicle for easing tensions and resolving conflicts between candidate countries and should therefore be seen in this light. The report also proposes that the EU should provide more technical assistance to accelerate domestic reforms and to increase administrative and absorption capacity and that democratic legitimacy during the entire process should be encouraged through regular dialogue between the EP and national parliaments of both Member States and candidate countries. Other principles of enlargement include equality – the rejection of fast-tracking of certain candidate countries – as well as phasing-in of candidate countries in the EU’s policies and reversibility if a country is experiencing backpedalling on participation criteria.

“Making the EU institutions enlargement ready”

According to the section of the report titled “Making the EU institutions enlargement ready”, the entry of up to 10 new Member States will massively change the composition, the make-up, and the decision-making processes in all institutions. Therefore, institutional reforms to make the EU enlargement ready will have to take place.

The report recommends sticking with the limit of 751 or fewer Members of the European Parliament. When it comes to the Council of the European Union, the report recommends that the presidency of the Council should be reformed in two ways.

“First, the trio format should be extended to a quintet of five presidencies, each spanning half of an institutional cycle. This would allow for longer-term agenda-setting and coordinating across decision-making cycles. In an enlarged EU, it would also ensure that each quintet has at least one larger Member State with greater administrative capacity and experience as this would enhance horizontal relations between Member States”, the report reads.