European Parliament to debate the latest developments in Kosovo

BRUSSELS – Following the recent deadly clashes in northern Kosovo, members of the European Parliament will discuss relations between Belgrade and Pristina on Tuesday afternoon with the Commission and the Council. “In two reports adopted in May, MEPs urged Serbia and Kosovo to engage in the EU facilitated dialogue, and secure without delay a comprehensive, legally binding agreement on the normalization of relations between the two based on the principle of mutual recognition”, the statement said. It is recalled that the High Representative condemned in the strongest terms the attack by an armed gang against Kosovo Police officers in the north of Kosovo on 24 September, which left one police officer and three attackers dead.