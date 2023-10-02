Bregu: Roaming charges for citizens of the region 99 percent lower

SARAJEVO – The Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC), Majlinda Bregu, has confirmed that as of the first day of October, roaming charges for citizens of the Western Balkan countries traveling to EU member states have been reduced.

After almost a year of joint work, under the facilitation umbrella and support from the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC) and the European Commission, and with political support from the EU and the Western Balkans, telecommunications operators from both, Western Balkans and the European Union, have not only met the requirements of the declaration but, in many cases, have exceeded expectations, stressed from RCC.

They announced that as of this October, the price cap for 1 GB of data roaming within the special offers and packages, in line with the Roaming Declaration, should not exceed 18 EUR, making international travel and communication significantly more cost-effective. In many cases the price cap of 18 EUR within special offers and packages goes even much lower, down to 1.6 EUR per 1 GB, while three Western Balkan operators, beside package prices lowered even regular, ‘pay-as-you-go’ prices.

“I announced this almost a year ago with the words ‘roaming prices between the EU and Western Balkans will be falling with autumn leaves’ and if anyone had any doubts, I am pleased my words ring reassuring today. This landmark development is already reshaping the mobile data landscape for citizens and travellers. The success of the EU-Western Balkans Roaming Declaration is a testament to the power of regional cooperation, transforming communication for the better, even in the face of complex challenges”, said Bregu.

According to her, this milestone comes amid political tensions, economic struggles, and the growing spectre of climate change in the region, reinforcing the importance of regional, and euro-Atlantic collaboration.

“As we celebrate this achievement, we recognize the dedication of all parties involved, especially telecommunications operators, and look forward to a more connected, accessible, and affordable future for all,” said RCC Secretary General, Majlinda Bregu.