Informal meeting of European Council in Grenada to discuss EU enlargement

BRUSSELS – President of the European Council Charles Michel sent an invitation letter to the members of the EC for an informal meeting in Grenada on 6 October, with EU enlargement being one of the points of the discussion.

A day earlier, Grenada will also host the third summit of the European Political Community, an intergovernmental forum encompassing all European countries except Belarus and Russia, launched last year. The government of Spain is currently holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.

In his invitation letter, Michel wrote that the informal meeting of the European Council marks the start of a reflection process on the EU’s future priorities.

“Granada is the time to look back and critically assess progress in strengthening our European sovereignty, identifying our achievements as well as areas that still require our political action”, Michel wrote, reminding that these discussions were, in a major way, influenced by the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

He added that, beyond the strategic agenda, an inherent part of this discussion relates to the future of an enlarged European Union and the consequences this expansion may entail for the EU and future members.

“It is vital that we contemplate the future dynamics of our Union, our policies and decision-making, among others, to ensure the EU’s continued success. In particular, we will address critical questions, such as: What do we do together? How do we decide? How do we match our means with our ambitions?”, Michel wrote.

Several weeks ago, a French-German working group proposed a series of reforms that would make the EU enlargement ready by 2030. The proposals are yet to receive political endorsements of the governments.