CSF 2023: Joining EU rule of law mechanisms would benefit security in the Western Balkans

The Civil Society and Think Tank Forum (CSF), as a part of the Berlin Process, is scheduled for 14 and 15 October in Tirana. The forum is structured around seven thematic working groups, each led by civil society organizations from the region. These working groups have actively engaged in a comprehensive consultation process, involving civil society and regional experts, to collaboratively formulate policy recommendations.

According to the announcement of the Civil Society Forum, the Thematic Working Group on Security and Geopolitics will anchor its discussion around cooperation between security institutions from the Western Balkans. This working group will examine the effectiveness and impact of the current mechanisms, and how security cooperation can be further enhanced considering contemporary security challenges.

“There are significant political and some institutional challenges that undermine regional security cooperation in the Western Balkans, which is a vital issue for a more democratic and stable region. The region cannot counter malign foreign influence, and corrosive capital and deal with cyberthreats without cooperation among security institutions in the region, and to achieve this we need greater political will, administrative capacities and confidence-building measures”, says Ramadan Ilazi, head of research at the Kosovar Centre for Security Studies, one of the coordinators of the working group, for European Western Balkans.

Among the recommendations already formulated by the working group is that the political leaders from the Western Balkan countries should commit to altering their tone and language when communicating with each other and referring to other countries and citizens in the Western Balkans, as well as to minorities and other ethnic groups in their own country.