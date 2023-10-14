Serbian CSOs appeal to the EU to stop appeasing Serbia’s autocratic regime and support democratic actors

BELGRADE – “Today, it has become evident that the policy of reconciliation and cooperation with the regime in Serbia will not bear fruit. For these reasons, we appeal to the European Union, its member states, and other Western partners to change the current policy of making dubious agreements with autocratic leaders. Ensure the continuation of negotiations for the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina, urgently engage in structured dialogue with pro-democratic and pro-EU actors in the country and the region,” stated multiple Serbian civil society organizations in an appeal read during the recent Belgrade Security Conference (BSC).

Civil society organizations call on international actors to refrain from imposing general economic or other sanctions that would affect the Serbian population and to support efforts to ensure fair and free conditions in the December general elections in Serbia.

They state that Serbia and the Western Balkans are yet again at a crossroads, adding that the time has come either to achieve long-term peace and prosperity through the EU integration process, or to once again plunge into a deadly spiral of autocracy and conflict.