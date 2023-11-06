SERBIA ELECTS, a portal on the upcoming elections in Serbia, launched by EWB

European Western Balkans has launched a new portal SERBIA ELECTS, which will cover the early parliamentary, provincial, and local elections in Serbia, scheduled for 17 December.

The portal will cover campaigns, polls, election results, and all other relevant political news from Serbia.

Read the portal on this website and follow its profile on X (Twitter) to get all the latest updates and analyses.

On 1 November, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić officially called snap parliamentary elections for 17 December.

Earlier that day, the Speaker of the now-dissolved National Assembly, Vladimir Orlić, called snap elections in 65 cities and municipalities in Serbia, including the capital of Belgrade.