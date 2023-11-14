EU Foreign ministers met with Western Balkan counterparts in Brussels

BRUSSELS – The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy and Security, Josep Borrell, chaired on Monday meeting between the EU and the foreign ministers of the Western Balkans. Borrell underlined the importance of unity and strong cooperation with the Western Balkans partners to build resilience and promote peace and stability on the continent.

He recalled that the European Union counts on candidate countries as reliable partners in foreign, security, and defense policy, including when it comes to alignment with the EU’s decisions in these domains.

According to the press release, the meeting also offered an opportunity to exchange views about the challenges in the region and its European future at a time when EU enlargement policy has gained a new momentum and following the recent adoption of the Commission’s enlargement reports assessing each partner’s progress on its EU path.

Borrell reiterated the EU’s continued strong support – political, technical and financial – to all candidates and potential candidates to help them advance key political, institutional, social and economic reforms.

The Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania, Igli Hasani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Elmedin Konaković, the Deputy Prime Minister/Minister for Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of Kosovo, Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro, Filip Ivanović, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Fatmire Isaki and the Minister of European Integration of Serbia, Tanja Miščević participated in the meeting alongside the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers.