Scholz: Belgrade and Pristina not to deviate from the dialogue

BERLIN – Dialogue is the only way to resolve the tensions between Belgrade and Pristina, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the joint press conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. He emphasized that Balkan countries can get closer to the EU through the dialogue.

German Chancellor stated that Kosovo and Serbia should be ready to resolve all disputes. Scholz called both sides not to deviate from the dialogue process. “We are working hard to resolve the difficult situation between Kosovo and Serbia. I’m always on the side of the enlargement process”, said Scholz.

On Tuesday, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić met with the EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, Miroslav Lajčak. As the Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija said, a continuation of talks on the Association/Community of Serb Municipalities will be in the next two days.

After my visit to Kosovo, I also travelled to Belgrade to prepare for this week’s meeting of Chief negotiators. With @predsednikrs and @PetkovicPetar I discussed the way forward in the Dialogue and necessary next steps to implement the Agreement on the Path to Normalisation. pic.twitter.com/yN3m3bg4dL — Miroslav Lajčák (@MiroslavLajcak) November 14, 2023



