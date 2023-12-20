Screening of the EWB documentary “The Time of Stabilitocracy” held in Berlin

BERLIN – On 13 December, the documentary produced by the European Western Balkans, “The Time of Stabilitocracy” was screened at the Humboldt University in Berlin.

The documentary, which premiered in 2022, analyses the relationship between EU integration and democratization in the Western Balkans, as well as the phenomenon of “stabilitocracy“, undemocratic rule with international support thanks to the promise of stability.

The special focus of the movie is on Montenegro under Milo Đukanović, North Macedonia under Nikola Gruevski and Serbia under Aleksandar Vučić. The documentary aims to explain how “stabilitocracies” were created, why they were supported or tolerated by the European Union, and how the enlargement deadlock can be broken and democracy supported in the Western Balkans.

The documentary was screened in partnership with the European Fund for the Balkans. Participants of the subsequent discussion were Florian Bieber, Director of the Centre of Southeast European Studies of the University of Graz and coordinator of Balkans in Europe Policy Advisory Group (BiEPAG), Jovana Marović, Former Deputy Prime Minister of Montenegro, as well as co-author of the documentary, Nikola Burazer.

The documentary “The Time of Stabilitocracy” premiered in Belgrade in December 2022, and has been broadcast on Serbian TV N1 throughout 2023. It is available online.

Earlier in December, the documentary was screened in Vienna and Graz.