PM of North Macedonia Kovačevski resigns to make way for Xhaferi’s technical government

SKOPJE – Prime Minister of North Macedonia Dimitar Kovačevski resigned today to enable the formation of the technical government ahead of elections, a practice established following the 2015 Pržino agreement.

The parliamentary election in North Macedonia will take place on 8 May, together with the potential second round of presidential election.

“On the 9 May, I will once again lead the government together with this parliamentary majority, which will lead the country to full EU membership”, Kovačevski said to the media.

He will be succeeded by Talat Xhaferi, a nominee of the Democratic Union for Integration. Xhaferi will be the country’s first ethnic Albanian Prime Minister.

To take this post, Xhaferi in turn resigned from the position of the speaker of parliament, which he had held since 2017. He will be succeeded by Jovan Mitrevski, a member of Kovačevski’s SDSM.

This is the third technical government organized since the 2015 Pržino agreement, with the aim of holding fair elections. Opposition VMRO-DPMNE will nominate a minister of interior and a minister for work and pensions, while in other areas it will have deputy ministers.