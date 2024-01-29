Parliament of Montenegro elected the new Supreme State Prosecutor

PODGORICA – After four years, the Supreme State Prosecutor’s Office of Montenegro has appointed a head who will serve in that position for a full term. Milorad Marković was elected as the Supreme State Prosecutor on Saturday, with the support of 61 members of the Montenegrin Parliament. With Marković’s election, Montenegro has filled vacant positions in the judiciary, fulfilling one of the conditions for the country’s progress on the EU path.

His support was previously announced at the session by members of the ruling majority – Movement Europe Now, Democrats, New Serbian Democracy, Democratic People’s Party, Socialist People’s Party, Albanian Forum, Albanian Alliance and Civis, as well as part of the opposition – Bosniak Party, Social Democrats, Civic Movement URA, United Montenegro and one independent parliament.

Marković is a master of legal sciences with many years of experience in the field of rule of law – human rights, justice, criminal law, and confiscation of property benefits. He worked at the Faculty of Law and as an expert/consultant on EU, Council of Europe, OSCE, and UNDP projects.

According to Vijesti, the priorities of the newly elected head of the prosecution Milorad Marković should be help to the Special State Prosecutor’s Office, which achieves results despite personnel, logistical and spatial problems, and achieving results in terms of determining the disciplinary and ethical responsibility of prosecutors, as well as the way they are evaluated.