19. 02. 2024.

BiH adopts legislation related to the prevention of money laundering

by EWB
BiH and EU flags; Photo: European Commission

SARAJEVO – The Bosnian Parliament’s upper chamber unanimously adopted the Proposal of Law on the Prevention of Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorist Activities during the session on Friday.Prior to the vote and adoption at the House of Peoples, the House of Representatives adopted the legislation in December last year.

This Law is one of the crucial conditions on the country’s path to the European Union. The lack of this legislation also threatened Bosnia and Herzegovina to end up on MONEYVAL’s list of the countries with strategic shortcomings in the system of the prevention of money laundering and financing terrorism.

 

