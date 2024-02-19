BiH adopts legislation related to the prevention of money laundering

SARAJEVO – The Bosnian Parliament’s upper chamber unanimously adopted the Proposal of Law on the Prevention of Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorist Activities during the session on Friday.Prior to the vote and adoption at the House of Peoples, the House of Representatives adopted the legislation in December last year.

EU ambassador in BiH Johann Sattler welcomed the law adoption, calling or “keeping the momentum.” “A number of key reforms, including the Law on Conflict of Interest & Law on Courts remain,” he said, N1 reported.

This Law is one of the crucial conditions on the country’s path to the European Union. The lack of this legislation also threatened Bosnia and Herzegovina to end up on MONEYVAL’s list of the countries with strategic shortcomings in the system of the prevention of money laundering and financing terrorism.