Balkans threatened by “neo-imperialist ambitions of Russia”, Rama says at the opening of NATO airbase

KUÇOVË – Albania officially re-opened Kuçovë airbase on Monday, after transforming the decades-old base into a hub for NATO future air operations. Prime Minister Edi Rama said it was an additional element of security in the Western Balkans, which is threatened by the “neo-imperialist ambitions of Russia”.

Located around 80 kilometres south of Tirana, Kuçovë airbase will serve Albania and support Alliance logistics, air operations, training and exercises. NATO funded the base upgrade with around €50 million.

According to the NATO press release, the Kuçovë base is its biggest project in Albania in the last decade. Renovation work began with a ground-breaking ceremony in 2019 and includes upgrades and renovations to the control tower, runways, hangars and storage facilities.

The works were funded by NATO’s Security Investment Programme (NSIP) which covers major defence construction projects in Allied countries.

Monday’s formal opening was attended by the Albanian President, Bajram Begaj, the Prime Minister, Edi Rama, as well as the Italian Minister of Defence Guido Crosetto, Turkish Lieutenant General, Göksel Kahya and other high-ranking officials.

Prime Minister Rama emphasized that this base is another element of security for the Western Balkan region, “which we know well is an area endangered by the threats and neo-imperial ambitions of the Russian Federation”.

“The reactivation of this military airport is also part of the revitalization and further qualitative growth of our air force. The two new Blackhawk helicopters as well as the Bayraktar drones are part of an expansion that will continue,” emphasized Rama, Euronews Albania reports.

He referred to the three drones, purchased by Albania from Turkey, which were sent to this base a few days before the inauguration.

Rama also stated that efforts were underway with the alliance to make the new NATO naval base in Porto Romano, situated close to the coastal town of Durrës, ready as soon as possible.

President of Albania Bajram Begaj, a retired military officer, said that in an unstable global situation, the country must be ready to defend itself and contribute to the Alliance.

“The Kuçovë base has a mission of protection and deterrence, an important center for NATO operations to deal with today’s and tomorrow’s threats,” said the Albanian president, Radio Free Europe reports.

According to the Acting NATO Spokesperson Dylan White, the airbase will serve as an important NATO air hub.

“The makeover of Kuçovë airbase is a strategic investment and shows that NATO continues to strengthen its presence in the Western Balkans, an area of strategic importance to the Alliance”, he said.