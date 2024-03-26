Council extends restrictive measures for those who undermine BiH integrity

BRUSSELS – The Council of the European Union decided on Monday to extend the framework for restrictive measures in view of the situation in BiH for another two years, until 31 March 2026.

“The EU will therefore keep its ability to impose targeted restrictive measures on individuals or entities who undermine the sovereignty, territorial integrity, constitutional order and international personality of Bosnia and Herzegovina”, the Council has announced on its official website.

It is added that measures can also be imposed against those who seriously threaten the security situation in the country or undermine the Dayton / Paris General Framework Agreement for Peace.

Restrictive measures under this framework consist of an asset freeze, prohibition to make funds available, and travel ban to the EU for natural persons. The Council Decision 2011/173/CFSP concerning restrictive measures in view of the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina was adopted on 21 March 2011.