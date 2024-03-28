Discussion: How Growth Plan impacts Common Regional Market?

“The European Commission assesses that the Growth Plan is capable of contributing to having a transformative effect on the economies of the region, provided that the necessary reforms are fully implemented according to the Plan”, Rizzo stated.

The Director General of Policy and EU Integration Department at the Prime Minister Office, Adrian Kamenica announced that the list of Reforms to be submitted to the Commission is ready, that information roundtables with social partners are planned to be organized from next week and that the Government aims at having the reform agendas officially adopted by the end of May 2024.

Kamenica added that the Plan will need enhanced human capacities and assistance in the institutions involved.

After commending the contribution of Berlin Process and of Growth Plan on inclusiveness, the Chair of the European Affairs Committee and of the National Council for European Integration, Jorida Tabaku underlined the need for early involvement of Parliament in the Growth Plan.

“Early participation of the Parliament is crucial to advance national debates and reform and legislative agendas. Our EU integration parliamentary mechanisms are open to societal actors that contribute to this process”, she stated.

Pranvera Kastrati, from the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC), highlighted the importance for WB economies to align with the respective EU acquis and with the standards of the best practices.

“Growth Plan provides support in closing the convergence gap between EU and WB, by supporting the alignment of the standards and practices with the EU”, Kastrati said.