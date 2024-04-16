Borrell nominates four new EU Ambassadors to Western Balkans, Lajčák to become Ambassador to Switzerland

BRUSSELS – Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union, nominated 44 new Heads of EU Delegations today, including new EU Ambassadors to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and North Macedonia, as well as the EU Head of Office to Kosovo. The Ambassadors will take their offices later this year.

In addition to this, Miroslav Lajčák has been nominated as the new EU Ambassador to Switzerland, after his term as the Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue expires this year.

Borut Pahor, former President of Slovenia, has been officially endorsed by his national government to succeed Lajčák as the Special Representative.

The nominations for the upcoming diplomatic rotation at the EU delegations worldwide were published today by the Europan External Action Service. Most of the new Ambassadors to the Western Balkans already have experience with the region.

Luigi Soreca has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, having previously served as EU Ambassador to Albania.

Meanwhile, the current EU Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Johann Sattler will become the new EU Ambassador to Montenegro, taking over from Oana Cristina Popa.

Aivo Orav has been nominated as the EU Head of Office to Kosovo, taking over from Tomáš Szunyog. He was formerly the EU Ambassador to Montenegro and North Macedonia (then known as FYR Macedonia).

Michalis Rokas has been nominated by Josep Borrell as the EU Ambassador to North Macedonia, replacing David Geer. He is currently serving as EU Ambassador to Malaysia.