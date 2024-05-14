“Albania and the Western Balkans in the EU by 2030” discussion this week in Tirana, Rama to participate

TIRANA – Belgrade Security Conference Leaders Meetings discussion under the title “Albania and the Western Balkans in the EU by 2030: Tackling the Obstacles Ahead” will be held on Friday, 17 May. Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama will participate in the panel discussion.

Other participants will be Daniela Schwarzer, Member of the Bertelsmann Stiftung Executive Board, Majlinda Bregu, Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Council and Alba Çela, Executive Director and Head of the European Program at the Albanian Institute for International Studies.

Nikola Dimitrov, President and co-founder, the Balkan Center for Constructive Policies – Solucija and former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia will moderate the discussion. Opening remarks will be delivered by Srđan Cvijić, President of the International Advisory Committee of the Belgrade Centre for Security Policy and Andi Dobrushi, Director of Open Society Foundations – Western Balkans

The BSC Leaders Meetings present a series of half-day events organised throughout the Western Balkans. They are part of the Belgrade Security Conference (BSC) – a high-level international policy event organised by the BCSP each year in Belgrade.