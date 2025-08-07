Vladimir Obradović appointed as new Secretary General of RYCO

TIRANA – The Governing Board of the Regional Youth Cooperation Office (RYCO) appointed Vladimir Obradović as a new RYCO Secretary General and Kreshnik Loka as Deputy Secretary General. “With this appointment, RYCO enters a new chapter, reinforcing its role as a key institutional mechanism for youth cooperation and peacebuilding in the Western Balkans and beyond”, the press release reads.

It has been stated by RYCO that Vladimir Obradović has built a distinguished career marked by strategic leadership, legal expertise, and impactful policy development across key institutions in Montenegro.

Obradović currently serves as State Secretary at the Ministry of Sports and Youth of Montenegro, where he leads strategies and policies to promote sports and youth empowerment. His efforts focus on youth engagement, fostering leadership, education, and employment opportunities, while working closely with sports federations, youth organizations, and educational institutions.

“Previously, as State Secretary at the Ministry of Health, he contributed to strategic healthcare planning, international cooperation with WHO and the EU, public health improvement projects, and crisis management”, the statement reads.

According to RYCO, Kreshnik Loka is an accomplished leader in regional cooperation, youth engagement, and reconciliation, who has been with the Regional Youth Cooperation Office since its very beginning, having represented Albania in the official Working Group that laid the foundations of the organization.

“Serving as Head of the Local Branch Office in Tirana since 2017, he has played a pivotal role in shaping and implementing RYCO’s mission, driving strategic programs that foster intercultural dialogue, youth participation, and reconciliation across the Western Balkans. Under his leadership, the local branch office has successfully delivered numerous regional initiatives and activities”, the press release notes.

Regional Youth Cooperation Office (RYCO) is an independently functioning institutional mechanism, founded by the Western Balkans Six: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia, aiming to promote the spirit of reconciliation and cooperation between the youth in the region through youth exchange programs. The Agreement on the Establishment of RYCO was signed by the WB 6 Prime Ministers at the WB Summit held in Paris, on 4 July 2016.