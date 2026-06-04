Macron: France will support Montenegro in the final phase of its path to the EU

CETINJE – French President Emmanuel Macron stated today that Montenegro has succeeded in implementing important reforms with European determination and assessed that this represents a great opportunity for Europe.

Macron is visiting Montenegro for the first time, which is also the first official visit of a French president to the country. It comes a day ahead of the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Montenegro, which is scheduled for Friday.

“We want to ambitiously develop cooperation and friendship with Montenegro. We will sign very important agreements that will enable us, together with our agencies and ministries, to turn projects in the fields of energy, defense, and hospital construction into concrete realities. This also includes the Center for the Development of Cyber Capacities in Podgorica,” Macron said at a joint press conference with Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović.

He added that it was an honor to be in Montenegro, emphasizing the importance of cooperation between the two countries and the upcoming EU–Western Balkans Summit in Tivat, according to RTCG.

Macron assessed that it is “a great opportunity for Europe to have a young country that understands that sovereignty goes hand in hand with membership in the European Union,” adding that Montenegro has the strength to “preserve its identity and sovereignty, and that is what is respected.”

He stated that France will remain by Montenegro’s side and support it in the final stage of its path toward membership in the European Union.

“I would like to commend the great work that you have done together with the Prime Minister and the Government. You have carried out reforms and closed all those chapters. I believe that Europe should be united, and France will remain by your side to support you,” Macron said.

When asked about the presidential elections in France and their potential impact on France’s position regarding Montenegro’s accession, Macron replied that he could not predict how the French would vote a year from now.

“But I think the best guarantee is for Montenegro to continue advancing quickly and to communicate with all political forces. In that way, it will be easier to gain the approval of all member states. I have confidence in this process. I am not concerned beyond what is necessary. Do not doubt us. But what makes success possible is working hard and believing in that work,” Macron said, Vijesti report.

Responding to journalists’ questions, Macron expressed condolences to Serbia following reports that a Serbian soldier was killed in Lebanon during a mission led by France.

Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović said that Macron’s visit is of special national importance and represents confirmation of the friendship between the two countries.

“Your visit comes at a time when Montenegro is strengthening its international reputation and remains a reliable European partner. Our goal of becoming part of the EU in 2028 will not be achieved through words, but through work. I am convinced that, with the friendship and support of France and President Macron, we will achieve this goal,” Milatović said.