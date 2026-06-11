Irish Presidency of the Council of EU: “The rule of law should be upheld in candidate countries”

BRUSSELS – “We aim to prepare the ground for the first accession of new Member States since 2013”, stated the upcoming Irish Presidency of the Council of the European Union. The press release reads that the Presidency is “ambitious for the EU’s enlargement agenda, a key tool in ensuring Europe’s security and prosperity”.

Ireland will assume the Presidency of the Council of the European Union for the eighth time, from 1 July to 31 December 2026. The Irish Presidency will take forward an ambitious agenda, focused on the core themes of competitiveness, values and security.

“At the heart of our work will be the Union’s values. The Irish Presidency will ensure that the rule of law is upheld across the Union and in candidate countries. We will place particular emphasis on the resilience of our democracies”, the programme of the Irish Presidency stresses.

Speaking about the enlargement of the EU at yesterday’s press conference, Minister of State for European Affair and Defence, Thomas Byrne, underlined that “it is an investment in peace, security, stability and prosperity across Europe”.

Speaking about the enlargement of the EU at yesterday’s press conference, Minister of State for European Affair and Defence, Thomas Byrne, underlined that “it is an investment in peace, security, stability and prosperity across Europe”.