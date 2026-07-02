Kaja Kallas: The stability of BiH is of strategic importance to the European Union

SARAJEVO – “The stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina are of strategic importance to the EU”, stated Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy during her visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

On 1 July, Kallas wrote on X that she met with the Presidency and political leaders to discuss the situation ahead of the elections, the appointment of the next High Representative, and the country’s broader EU ties, including economic cooperation.

“Support for EU accession remains at a near all-time high and continues to unite people across the country. Sustained reforms are the fastest and most effective way to advance the accession process”, she stressed.

In an interview for Fena, Kallas noted that BiH had done a good job on the EU path in the period up to 2024, but over the last two years there has been a worrying stalemate in reforms.

She stressed that reforms are not only important for the formal process of accession to the European Union, but above all for the citizens of BiH.

Kallas also warned that BiH is already losing significant funds from the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans due to political deadlines.

Asked whether enlargement towards the Western Balkans today is more a matter of the credibility of the European Union or European security, Kalas said that enlargement is always a geopolitical process.

“If we look at geopolitical processes around the world, it is clear that we are stronger when we are together. Enlargement brings peace and stability. We have seen that before. Countries that were once at war are now working hand in hand within the EU. It is clear that this is something we need to push forward”, Kallas underlined.

She added that the European Union cannot fail its partners, including the countries of the Western Balkans, and expressed hope that the enlargement process will progress faster.

“We hope that we will be able to move quite quickly in the enlargement process, provided that the homework is done on both sides, both in the Western Balkan countries and in the European Union,” she remarked.