International missions condemn the demolition of Serb-owned villas near Lake Gazivode in northern Kosovo

PRISTINA – The demolition of villas owned by local Serbs near Lake Gazivode/Ujman in northern Kosovo sparked significant diplomatic reactions from international missions and bodies. On the other hand, BIRN reported that Kosovo authorities claimed the houses were built illegally on land owned by the public water management company Ibër-Lepenc (Ibar-Lepenac).

Kosovo authorities, specifically the Inspectorate of the Ministry of Environment, Spatial Planning and Infrastructure, accompanied by the Kosovo Police, demolished 11 villas near Lake Gazivoda (Ujman) in the municipality of Zubin Potok. The action was carried out on 21 July, at the request of the public hydro-economic enterprise “Ibër-Lepenci” (Ibar-Lepenac).

The European Union Office in Pristina stated that it regrets the demolition, which have taken place while affected residents had initiated court proceedings within the 15-day deadline stipulated on the notices of public enterprise Ibër-Lepenc/Ibar-Lepenac to vacate and clear the land.

“The EU is concerned about the lack of due process in this and several other recent cases in northern Kosovo since February this year. It calls for an immediate halt to any further demolitions, forced removals or takeovers until concerns relating to due process, proportionality, property rights, human rights and effective remedies are adequately addressed”, the press release notes.

According to the EU Office, “the authorities should engage without delay with the affected residents and municipalities and consider lawful arrangements”.

“The role of Kosovo Police in such operations must remain strictly within its legal mandate, be based on clear requests or decisions by competent authorities, and be properly documented. Irreversible enforcement measures in the context of pending proceedings and contested property claims raise serious rule-of-law concerns. In line with Kosovo’s European path, the EU expects the authorities to address these concerns urgently and transparently and to ensure that similar actions are not repeated”, the press release concludes.

Similarly, the OSCE Mission in Kosovo stated that “any action affecting property rights, including the demolition of illegally constructed buildings, must be carried out strictly within the applicable legal framework, with full respect for due process”.

“Affected individuals should be informed promptly and adequately of the legal basis for actions taken against their property. The rule of law, transparency, and due process must be applied consistently and without distinction to all illegally constructed buildings across Kosovo”, the OSCE remarked.

The German Embassy in Pristina said it shares concerns previously expressed by the European Union over the demolition of houses in the Gazivode Lake area.

“We are deeply concerned about the demolition of houses on Lake Gazivode/Ujman. The protection of due process and respect for the principles of the rule of law, as established by the Kosovo Constitution, are essential for Kosovo’s European path,” the German Embassy stated, it was reported by KoSSev.

The British Embassy in Pristina also said it is concerned about the demolition of homes near Ujman/Gazivode Lake and that it was closely monitoring developments.

“Respect for the rule of law requires fair and transparent processes, with those affected able to exercise their rights. We are particularly concerned by reports that enforcement action has proceeded while legal proceedings remain ongoing. The law should be applied consistently and impartially across Kosovo. We urge the Kosovo authorities to engage with affected communities, address concerns transparently, and avoid further actions that could undermine public confidence or inter-community trust”, the British Embassy stated.