The Higher Court in Podgorica sentenced Zvicer to a maximum of 40 years in prison, Lazović to 20, and Milović to 19

PODGORICA –Today, the Higher Court in Podgorica delivered first-instance verdicts against members of the Kavač criminal clan, sentencing fugitive leader Radoje Zvicer to a maximum of 40 years, National Security Agency operative Petar Lazović to 20 years, and fugitive police officer Ljubo Milović to 19 years in prison.

In addition, Radovan Mujović was sentenced to 10 years and 9 months in prison, while Radovan Pantović was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Milan Vujović and Nikola Spasović were sentenced to 9 years and 3 months each, Radoje Živković was sentenced to 7 years and 9 months, while Duško Roganović was sentenced to 8 years and 3 months in prison.

Judge Veljko Radovanović stated that the verdict was based on, among other things, evidence collected from the Sky application used for communication by members of the criminal group, RTCG reported.

They are accused of several serious crimes, such as aggravated murder, attempted murder, drug, weapons and cigarette smuggling, as well as abuse of office.

According to the indictment of the Special State Prosecutor’s Office (SDT), this criminal organisation was formed in the second half of 2020 and, in addition to Montenegro, operated in South America, Africa, Europe, and Australia, it was reported by Vijesti.

The arrest followed media reports that EUROPOL had warned the authorities about Lazović’s possible criminal activities. At the time, a “Sky” communication was also published, which allegedly involved Petar Lazović along with the Kavač criminal clan.

The SDT sought the maximum sentence for Zvicer, among other things, for ordering the murder of Milan Ljepoja, who was brutally murdered in Ritopek, Serbia, in December 2020, Vijesti wrote.

Lazović and Milović, in addition to belonging to a criminal organization, are also accused of drug and cigarette smuggling, while Lazović is also charged with abuse of official position.