VMRO-DPMNE leader Mickoski says his party will try to form a ruling majority

SKOPJE – The leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski stated that his party has the greatest credibility to fight for the composition of the new Government. VMRO-DPMNE, according to him, has more votes than SDSM without its coalition partner Besa. The difference in votes, according to Mickoski, is tens of thousands.

“It is important that there is an opposition mood in Macedonia, and the results show that the opposition won more votes than the government”, Misckoski said in his first press conference since the election, MIA reprots.

He said that he is ready to negotiate with other parties because the credibility that VMRO-DPMNE brings for these elections is the greatest.

The leader of VMRO-DPMNE did not want to say whether he contacted one of the leaders of the parties from the Albanian bloc.

“We did not form a pre-election coalition with the political parties from the Albanian bloc, but it does not mean that we will not make a post-election one coalition. Both in 2016 and this time, the VMRO-DPMNE coalition has more MPs from the SDSM coalition. While the people give their support for VMRO-DPMNE, we will fight for the people”, Mickoski added.

According to the preliminary results, coalition “We can”, lead by SDSM, has won 36,12% of the vote, closely followed by VMRO-DPMNE with 34,85%. SDSM will thus have 46 MPs in the new parliament, while VMRO is currently projected 44 seats.

Mickoski said that this result was achieved in difficult circumstances, strong pressures and numerous irregularities.

“The government carried out a massive bribe. Today, the site of the State Electoral Commission is not working, and we receive various information that they are suspicious the data were counted and entered”, claimed Mickoski.

Preliminary election results are still only occasionally visible on the website of the State Election Commission, which last night crashed due to, as said the head of the commission Oliver Derkovski, foreign hacker attacks, MIA reports.