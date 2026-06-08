Will Vučić’s “charm offensive” toward Trump pay off?

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has intensified his campaign to win the support of his American counterpart, Donald Trump, primarily by praising Trump’s “America First” policy, offering lucrative business deals, and claiming that the US leader enjoys unmatched popularity in Serbia compared to the rest of Europe.

According to observers, Vučić’s latest “charm offensive” is to a large extent built on a strategy developed by former President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, who leveraged a highly personalized connection with the Donald Trump administration.