Rama: There is no force that can stop Albania to join the EU by 2030

TIRANA – Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama stated that there is no force that can stop his government, the Socialist Party and citizens who believe in Albania’s vision of joining the European Union by 2030, it was reported by Kosovo Online.

In a post on Facebook, Rama thanked citizens for the numerous messages of support, adding that he was not able to read everything, but that he appreciated every message sent.

“There is no force that can stop me, you, the Socialist Party and every citizen who is not a member of any party, and believes in me and our mission to bring Albania to the European Union by 2030”, he wrote.

Rama stressed that that he does not have the illusion of problems that still require resolution through persistent work.

In addition, he shared the message of a citizen who supported him and urged him not to resign, and stated that support exists among people “who work and live honestly”, assessing that “protests and criticism of the government do not represent the attitude of all citizens”.

On the other hand, thousands of people who take part in the ongoing wave of anti-government protests in Albania (so-called “The Flamingo Revolution”) are demanding the immediate resignation of the Prime Minister.

The protests were initially sparked by plans to build a luxury resort and hotel complex in the highly sensitive Vjosa-Narta coastal reserve and on Sazan Island. The project is backed by foreign developers, including Jared Kushner, a son-in-law of American President Donald Trump.

Environmentalists and local citizens strongly oppose the development because the reserve is a critical habitat and nesting ground for migratory wildlife, including protected flamingos, seals, and sea turtles. Protesters argue the construction will cause irreversible ecological damage.

What started as an environmental cause quickly transformed into a much wider civic movement. Protesters carry inflatable flamingos and signs reading “Albania is not for sale”. They accuse Rama’s administration of institutional corruption, cronyism, and selling off national assets to foreign interests.

Despite the daily protests, Rama remains defiant and has refused to step down. He has dismissed the protesters as being a manipulated, extremist fringe, and has publicly blamed the unrest on targeted cyber manipulations orchestrated by foreign actors seeking to sabotage the administration.